Indian Railways News: Barauni-Coimbatore special train will run till 30 September, Ranchi-Katihar special train till 27 October

Dhanbad: During the summer vacation, many special trains are being operated by the Railways. Seeing the positive response of passengers towards these special trains, Railways has extended the duration of trains running via Dhanbad. It has been decided to run train number 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore special train from July 1 to September 30. Train number 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni special train will now be operated from June 5 to October 4. Train number 05762 Katihar-Ranchi special train will be operated from July 6 to October 26 and train number 05761 Ranchi-Katihar special train will be operated till October 27.

Duration extension of special trains

Train number 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore special train is being operated every Saturday of the week till June 24. While increasing it, it has been decided to run from July 1 to September 30. Train number 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni special train is being operated on every Wednesday of the week till 28th June. Now this train will run from June 5 to October 4.

Ranchi-Katihar special train will run till October 27

Train number 05762 Katihar-Ranchi special train will operate on every Thursday of the week till June 29. Now this train will run from July 6 to October 26. Train number 05761 Ranchi-Katihar special train is being operated on every Friday of the week till 30th June. This train will now run from July 7 to October 27.

