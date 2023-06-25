Indian Railways News: Heavy collision of two goods trains near Ondagram of Adra Railway Division, many trains canceled

Dhanbad: Two goods trains collided near Ondagram of Adra Railway Division. In this incident, 12 coaches and engine of the goods train derailed and their parts were broken and scattered. After the incident, more than a dozen trains were canceled and routes of many trains were changed. Due to cancellation of Vishnupur-Dhanbad MEMU coming to Dhanbad in the morning, the train going from Dhanbad to Bankura remained canceled in the afternoon. Due to the cancellation of the train coming from Kharagpur to Gomo, the train going from Gomo to Kharagpur remained canceled in the afternoon. Here, 08677 Vishnupur-Dhanbad MEMU, 08678 Dhanbad-Bankura MEMU, 18627 Ranchi-Howrah-Intercity, 18628 Howrah-Ranchi Intercity, 18023 Kharagpur-Gomo Memu Express, 18024 Gomo-Kharagpur MEMU Express train remained cancelled.

These trains were canceled due to the accident

Dhanbad, Gomo and Mahuda trains were canceled

