Indian Railways News: Passengers please note, route divert of many trains including Godda-Ranchi Intercity Express

Indian Railways News: Under the South Eastern Railway (SER), the guards of the old foot over bridge at Kotshila station of Adra division will be removed. For this, there will be power and traffic block from 00:25 am to 06:50 am on Wednesday, June 7. During this, the route of many trains has been changed, while the timings of some trains have been changed. This information has been given by the Eastern Railway.

The route of these trains has been changed

– Train number (18620) Godda-Ranchi Express journey commencing on June 6 will be diverted via Chandrapura-Barkakana-Muri stations.

– Train number (18186) Godda-Tatanagar Express journey commencing on June 6 will be diverted via Rajabera-Bokaro Steel City-Purulia-Chandil-Tatanagar stations.

– Train number (18621) Patna-Hatia Express journey commencing on June 06 will be diverted via Chandrapura-Barkakana-Muri stations

Whereas, train number (15028) Gorakhpur-Hatia Express journey commencing on June 6 will be rescheduled for 120 minutes from Gorakhpur.

Hyderabad-Raxaul and Raxaul-Secunderabad train will continue to operate

For the convenience of the passengers in the summer season, the Hyderabad-Raxaul and Raxaul-Secunderabad summer special trains have been extended by four more trips by the Railways, so that the passengers can get the facility. Under this, train number (07051) Hyderabad-Raxaul summer special will run on every Saturday from June 3 to June 24 and train number (07052) Raxaul-Secunderabad summer special will run four trips on every Tuesday between June 6 and June 27. This train will have general second class, sleeper class and air conditioned class coaches.

Increase in stoppage time of Upasana Express and Kumbh Express at Madhupur station

At the same time, the stoppage time of two trains at Madhupur station has been extended by the Eastern Railway. The stoppage time of Train No. (12327) Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express and Train No. (12369) Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express at Madhupur station for loading/unloading of goods has been increased from existing two minutes to five minutes for the next three months. In this, train number (12327) Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express (Bi-Weekly) will reach Madhupur at 16.33 hrs from June 2 to September 1, 2023 and will leave at 16.38 hrs. Wherein, train number (12369) Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express (five days a week) will reach Madhupur at 16.33 hrs from June 1 to August 31, 2023 and will leave at 16.38 hrs.