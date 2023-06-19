Indian Railways News: Passengers please pay attention! Many trains including Hatia-Purnia Court Express will open late

Indian Railways News: Traffic and power block will be taken for development work under Adra Division of South Eastern Railway and Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway. In view of this many trains Will open late. At the same time, due to the ongoing development works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, the block will be taken. Due to this, the route of many trains has been diverted.

Hatia – Purnia Court Express train will open three hours late

Traffic and power block will be taken due to development work under Dhanbad division of East Central Railway. Due to which train number (18626) Hatia – Purnea Court Express train will depart from Hatia station three hours late instead of its scheduled departure time on 20 June, 2023.

These trains will open late

At the same time, traffic and power block will be taken for development works under Adra division of South Eastern Railway. Due to this, train number (18035) Kharagpur – Hatia Express train will depart with delay of one hour instead of its scheduled departure time on 22nd and 25th June, 2023. Apart from this, train number (18036) Hatia-Kharagpur Express will depart two and a half hours late instead of its scheduled departure time on June 21 and June 23.

Route divert of these trains

The block will be taken due to ongoing development works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway. Due to this, the route of many trains has been diverted.

Train number (13351) Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express will run via diverted route Niddavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada on 20, 23 & 24 June, 2023 instead of its scheduled route Niddavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada. Due to the change of route, this train will not have stoppage at Tadepalligudem and Eluru stations.

Train number (12835) Hatia – Sir M Visvesvaraya, Bengaluru Express will run via Niddavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada on 20 June, 2023 instead of its scheduled route Niddavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada.

– Train number (18637) Hatia – Sir M Visvesvaraya, Bengaluru Express will run via Niddavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada on 24 June, 2023 instead of its scheduled route Niddavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada.