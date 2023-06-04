Indian Railways News: Railways canceled 90 trains, changed the route of 46, see the list here

Indian Railways News: If you are planning to travel by train, then this news is special for you. Yes… After the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha on Friday, about 90 trains have been cancelled, while the route of 46 trains has been changed. Along with this, 11 trains have already been stopped before their destination. Most of the trains affected due to the accident belong to the South and South-East Railway zones.

These trains are canceled

According to the latest data released by the two zones of Indian Railways, South Eastern Railway has canceled Chennai-Howrah Mail, Darbhanga-Kanyakumari Express and Kamakhya-LTT Express running on June 3. Railways has also canceled the Patna-Puri special train running on June 4. Southern Railway has introduced Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express leaving Mangalore at 11.00 pm on June 3, Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Coromandel Express leaving Chennai at 7.00 am on June 4, Chennai at 8.10 am on June 4. The Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi AC Superfast train scheduled to leave on 15 minutes has also been cancelled.

Southern Railway has introduced Rangapara North – Erode Superfast special train, leaving Guwahati at 06:20 am on June 6, Guwahati – Shri M. Visvesvaraya Bengaluru Superfast Express, Kamakhya leaving Kamakhya at 02:00 pm on June 7 – Shri M. Visvesvaraya Bangalore AC Superfast Express has also been cancelled.

This train will stop before its destination

Railways has decided to stop 11 trains before their destination. South Eastern Railway has run a special MEMU (MEMU) train from Howrah to Balasore at 4 pm on June 3 to take the relatives of the passengers affected by the accident to the spot. This train will stop at Santragachi, Uluberia, Bagnan, Macheda, Panskura, Balichak, Kharagpur, Hijli, Belda and Jaleshwar. Southern Railway is also running a special train from Chennai to Bhadrak for the families/relatives of the people affected by the accident.

