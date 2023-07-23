Indian Railways: Railways canceled many trains till July 26, changed their routes, see the list before leaving for the journey

Indian Railways: Indian Railways has changed the route of many trains passing through Lucknow. Along with this, some trains are also being stopped. According to railway officials, the operation of trains going from Punjab to Bihar will be affected from Sunday.

According to Railways, traffic block has been taken in Samastipur division due to doubling work. Because of this, many trains are being stopped and run. Pankaj Kumar Singh, CPRO of North Eastern Railway said that in view of passenger convenience, doubling rail line is going to be laid between Kishanpur to Rambhadrapur of Samastipur division of Bihar. Many trains on the Lucknow route have been affected by this.

Due to this, till 26th July, many trains will be diverted, many trains will be stopped and many trains will be short terminated and originated. In such a situation, before embarking on the journey, the passengers should get complete information regarding the trains, so that they do not have to face any inconvenience. It is being told that after July 26, the old system of trains will be restored. Information about this will be given by the Railways.

This train will run on this route via Gorakhpur

Train 02569 running from Darbhanga from 24 to 26 July, 02570 train running from New Delhi from 22 to 25 July will be diverted via Gorakhpur-Paniyahwa-Sikta-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga. Train 09466 running from Darbhanga on 24 July and train 12561 running from Jaynagar from 23 to 25 July, 12562 train running from New Delhi from 22 to 24 July will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga.

Similarly, train 12565 running from Darbhanga from July 24 to 26 will be diverted via Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur, 12566 train running from New Delhi from July 22 to 25 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga, train 15211 running from Darbhanga from July 23 to 25 will be diverted to Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Rx Will be run from Aul-Sagauli.

Route of these trains also changed

Apart from this, 15212 train running from Amritsar from July 22 to 24 was diverted to Sagauli-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga, 15655 train running from Kamakhya on July 23, Kamakhya-Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra was diverted, 19166 train running from Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi and Darbhanga on July 24 and 26 was diverted to Darbhanga-C. Will be run via Tamdhi-Muzaffarpur.

According to the CPRO, the 04652 train running from Amritsar on July 23 will go to Muzaffarpur instead of Jaynagar. The 11061 train running from LTT to July 24 will also reach Muzaffarpur. Train 14650 running from Amritsar on July 24 will reach Samastipur, train 04651 running from Jaynagar on July 25, train 11062 running from Jaynagar from July 23 to 26 will run from Muzaffarpur and train 14649 running from Jaynagar on July 25 and train 14673 running from Jaynagar on July 24 and 26 will run from Samastipur.

Trains passing through Lucknow were also affected

Three trains passing through Lucknow will be affected on 27 and 29 July due to the construction of a new railway bridge on the Ganga canal of Moradabad railway section of Northern Railway. 15128 New Delhi Banaras Express will be operated late by three hours on 27th. On the other hand, train number 12325 Kolkata Nangaldam Express will be operated till Sirhind on 27th. In the return direction, 12326 Nangaldam Kolkata will leave Sirhind on 29 July.

On the other hand Lucknow Jn. In addition to the 12530 Lucknow Jn.-Patliputra Express running from 24 to 31 July, 14674 Amritsar-Jayanagar Shaheed Express running from Amritsar on 23 and 30 July will be diverted via Gorakhpur Cantt-Kaptanganj-Siwan.

Impact of goods train derailment

Meanwhile, the operation of trains is also being affected due to other reasons. Down main line was affected due to derailment of a goods train at Rahmatnagar railway station on Lucknow-Utretia-Sultanpur-Varanasi track. Begumpura Express was stopped in Lucknow itself due to main line being affected in Rahmatnagar, while Upasana Express also had to be stopped at outer Lucknow. After the removal of the goods train, the operation on the track was restored and the down side train started operating.

Operation of five trains affected due to water on railway track

Apart from this, there was water again on the railway track between Ambala-Saharanpur, due to which the operation of five major trains passing through Saharanpur was affected. There is water on the track on bridge number 294 on the down line near Ambala. Due to water on the track, the Railways canceled one train on Saturday, while four trains were operated on the diverted route.

Railways canceled train number 04578 Ambala-Saharanpur. Apart from this, 04502 Una Himachal-Saharanpur Express was also canceled between Ambala-Saharanpur. Train No. 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express was diverted via Ambala-Panipat instead of Ambala-Saharanpur.

Similarly, Golden Temple Express was operated via Ambala-Panipat, while 04142 Udhampur-Subedarganj Superfast Express was operated via Ambala-Panipat-Ghaziabad. Passengers had to face a lot of trouble due to cancellation of major trains and running on changed routes.

