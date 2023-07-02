Indian Railways: Six major rail projects stuck due to non-availability of land in Bihar, cost increased four times, know details

The construction and development of about half a dozen important railway lines in Bihar is in limbo due to the problem of land acquisition. Barh-Bakhtiyarpur Third Major New Rail Line (Bakhtiyarpur Flyover) in Patna District, Biharsharif-Barbigha New Rail Line, Bandhua Paimar Rail Line in Gaya District, Hajipur-Sugauli Rail Line, Chhapra-Muzaffarpur New Rail Line and Araria-Galgaliya New Rail Line The speed of the line project is slow. The delay in construction has increased the cost by almost four times. The state government has instructed the officials to solve the land related problems soon for the construction of all these railway lines. According to sources, Bihar Sharif-Barbigha new rail line is to be built in about 29 km length. Its estimated cost is around Rs 1473 crore. Its construction was announced in 2003 by the then Railway Minister Nitish Kumar. In this, land acquisition action is being taken in Sheikhpura district. Its detailed report has been sought from the district