Indian Railways: Six trains canceled today due to mega block, route changed for many, difficulties for passengers will increase

Indian Railways: Hapur Ghaziabad of Moradabad Railway Division in Uttar Pradesh railway Due to repair work in the section on Sunday, mega block has been taken. Because of this, 6 trains passing through Bareilly Junction have been cancelled. At the same time, six trains will be diverted from their scheduled routes. Similarly, some trains will be run by short terminating them. Because of this, passengers may have to face problems.

According to Sudhir Singh, Senior DCM of Moradabad Railway Division, Indian Railways has canceled 12583 and 12584 Lucknow Anand Vihar double decker up down train due to mega block. Similarly, 15035 and 15036 Kathgodam New Delhi Express, 25035 and 25036 Moradabad Ramnagar Express have also been cancelled.

Along with this, 20506 Rajdhani Express, 12392 Shramjeevi Express, 14258 Kashi Vishwanath Express will be run via Ghaziabad, Tawari, Moradabad on Sunday, while 12204 Amritsar Saharsa Express will be delayed by 5 hours 20 minutes from Amritsar. 15128 NDLS Banaras Express 4.5 hrs from New Delhi 15116 NDLS Chhapra Express 2.5 hrs from Delhi 12558 Anand Vihar Muzaffarpur Express 2 hrs 20 mins from Anand Vihar 12524 NDLS New Jalpaiguri Express 2 hrs from Anand Vihar And 15909 Dibrugarh Dibrugarh Lalgarh Express will be delayed by 4 hours from Dibrugarh.

This decision was taken for the convenience of railway passengers

DCM Sudhir Singh told that (05231) will run from Barauni on Thursday and Sunday at 4 pm. On the way via Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur it will reach Moradabad at 10 am the next day. Walking from here via Ghaziabad, it will reach Anand Vihar at 1:30 pm. In the return journey, it will leave Anand Vihar at 4:15 pm. It will reach Moradabad via Ghaziabad at 8 pm. Starting from here, it will reach Barauni the next day at 3:30 pm.

And 05951 Dibrugarh-Jammu Tawi Express will leave Dibrugarh at 4:30 pm on May 31. Vishwanath will reach Moradabad at 8:38 am the next day via Charli, Adalgiri, Rangiya, Kokrajhar, Newjalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Barauni, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bareilly. From here it will reach Jammu Tawi at 9:10 pm via Roorkee, Saharanpur, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot.

