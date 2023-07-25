Indian Railways: Special train will run from Kanpur to Hyderabad throughout August, know the route, time and stoppage information

Kanpur News: In view of the convenience of Indian Railways passengers, the decision to run special train for Hyderabad from August may be made permanent in future. No decision has been taken on this at the moment. But, it is believed that considering the rush of passengers, a decision can be taken on this. It has been decided to run a special train between Kanpur Central Station via Gorakhpur and Hyderabad.

Train will run every week from August

This train will run every week in the month of August. Its stay will also be in Kanpur. Train number 02575 will run from Hyderabad every Friday at 9:05 pm from 4th August to 1st September. Kanpur Central will come on the second day at 11:00 pm. After a halt of 5 minutes, it will reach Gorakhpur at 6:30 am on Sunday.

After this, in the return direction, train number 0 2576 will run from Gorakhpur on every Sunday from 6th August to 3rd September. It will leave at 8:30 am on Sunday, reach Kanpur Central at 3:05 pm and reach Hyderabad at 4:20 pm on Monday. It will have 2 general class, 9 sleeper class, one acidity Shirdi and 7 AC third class coaches.

UP Weather LIVE: Meteorological Department’s forecast failed, people suffering due to humid heat, it hasn’t rained yet this week

Bithoor will be connected to Kannauj-Farrukhabad

The religious place of the city, Bithoor, will again be included on the rail map. Bithoor will connect with Kanpur Central via train to Kannauj and Farrukhabad. The exercise to run both the closed MEMUs from Kanpur to Bithoor has started. Now preparations are on to run Kanpur-Bithur-Farrukhabad MEMU so that the problem of passenger load does not come in the way.

Railway officials say that the electrification of the track from Kanpur to Farrukhabad has been done via Bithoor. Due to this, preparations are being made to run MEMU from Kanpur to Farrukhabad via Bithoor. So that the daily commuters get relief. Preparations are on to run this MEMU in the morning and evening.

Kanpur was connected in January last year

Due to the advocacy of BJP MPs Satyadev Pachauri and Devendra Singh Bhole, MEMU was run from Kanpur Central after 20 years on 6 January 2022. Amidst tall claims, the passenger load in the MEMU was not being received from the first day itself.

Officials of North Eastern Railway told that brainstorming has started again on the earlier proposal to connect Bithoor (Brahmavart) with Safipur. The matter of elevated track on Farrukhabad route has once again got stuck. After connecting with Bithoor Safipur, the train load of Farrukhabad route will be reduced from Kalyanpur, Rawatpur and Kanpur and diverted towards Mandhana, Bithoor and Lucknow.

Passenger’s heart failure due to humidity in industry city

In the 12173 Udyog Nagri Express going from LTT to Pratapgarh, a middle aged man suffered heart failure due to the humid heat. His body was found in the bathroom of the coach. It is being told that when the train reached Kanpur Central at 2:58 pm on Monday, the GRP, RPF and medical team reached the information and got the body removed from the bathroom. Information was given to the relatives on the basis of the Aadhaar card number received from the passenger. The deceased Gangadin is a resident of entire Malik Garh of Pratapgarh district. GRP has sent the dead body for postmortem.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxEArhFspoI)