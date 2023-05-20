Indian Railways: Summer special trains put brakes on the speed of regular trains, know which train is late

Indian Railways: In view of summer vacation and marriage, people are reaching from one city to another by trains. Indian Railways is the support of most of the people, but trains going to different cities via Bihar or from Bihar are running late by five hours each. Trains going from Patna or other parts of Bihar to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Pune, Raipur are running late by hours. Due to this, those people who are traveling by general or sleeper class are facing the most trouble. Traveling by sleeper or general class between 40 degree temperature is a big cause of trouble for common passengers.

Train running late for seven hours

At present, 6369 summer special trains are being run all over the country in view of summer vacation and lagna and due to this the load of trains on the track has increased considerably. This is the reason why trains running on time till a few months back are now running late by hours. Many of these trains were such that they were running late by 7 hours on the way. On one hand, the Railways has run summer special trains, but due to the high number of special trains, regular trains are running late by 6-6 hours. .

The wait for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat is over, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made a big announcement, know the details of time and booking

lateness of trains

Train opening date- Originating station- Destination station- How many hours delay

12368 VIKRAMSHILA EXP 18 MAY BHAGALPUR ANANDVIHAR 3 hrs 5 min

13287 South Bihar Ex 18 May Durg Rajendranagar 3 hrs 14 min

,

15946 Dibrugarh – Lokmanya Tilak

Express) 17 May Dibrugarh Mumbai 5 h 54 min

12142 Patliputra – Lokmanyatilak

Express 18 May Patliputra Mumbai 2 hrs 7 min

22405 Bhagalpur-Garibarath 18 May Bhagalpur Anand Vihar 6 hours

22449 NE SMPRK KRANTI 17 MAY GUWAHATI NEW DELHI 4 hrs 10 min

12321 ARCHANA EXPRESS 16 MAY HOWRAH JAMMU TAWI 3 hrs 54 min

12150Danapur-Pune 17 May Danapur Pune 4 hrs 43 min

12391 SHRAMJEEVI EXPRESS 17 MAY RAJGIR NDLS 6 hrs 18 min

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od9llhFe5ns)