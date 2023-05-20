indian railways to start new rail line for bhagalpur to ranchi as vikramshila kataria bridge to start skt

The third-fourth rail line will also be prepared on the Bhagalpur-Malda railway line. Its survey work has been completed. When this line is ready, then the traffic system of trains will be fixed. Railway passengers will get rid of the problem of late arrival of train. On the other hand, the people of Angapradesh and Seemanchal are going to get huge benefits from the Vikramshila Kataria rail line project to be built on the Ganga in Kahalgaon of Bhagalpur. This rail line will be ready from Bateshwarsthan towards Bhagalpur and on the other side of the Ganges till Kataria of Navagachia. Which will connect both the ends of the Ganga and people will be able to travel easily to Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and further.