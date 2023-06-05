Indian Railways Updates: Railways canceled 123 trains today, read this news before leaving home

Indian Railways: If you are going to travel today, that too by train, then definitely keep an eye on this news. Yes… Railways has canceled 123 trains while 56 have been rerouted due to the accident in Odisha. Not only this, there are 10 such trains which have been stopped before the destination and the time of 14 has been changed by the Railways.

The trains which have been affected by the train accident in Odisha include trains starting from June 3 and running till June 7. The canceled trains include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bangalore Superfast Express, Santragachi AC Superfast, Purulia-Villupuram.

Changes in the routes of these trains

Trains whose routes have been changed include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express and Superfast Express from Digha to Visakhapatnam. Trains which have been stopped before the destination include Falaknuma Express, Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express and Jaleshwar-Puri MEMU. Let us tell you that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that normal train services are likely to be restored by Wednesday.

special trains running

Here, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the up and down lines have been repaired to restore the train service. After 51 hours, the goods train passed through the down track on Sunday night. Passenger rail services are likely to start by Tuesday or Wednesday. Said that special trains are being run from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Kolkata.

Over 1,500 passengers stranded at Baiyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru

Over 1,500 passengers, including a large number of workers, are stranded at Baiyappanahalli railway station here as several trains were canceled as a result of the train accident in Odisha. In view of the crisis arising at Baiyappanahalli station, the Labor Department and the Bangalore Municipal Corporation made arrangements for food, water and mobile toilets for the stranded passengers on Sunday. On the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, government departments provided food and water to stranded passengers whose trains to Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other eastern states have been cancelled.

