Indian student dies in violent attack in Canada, attackers first asked for food, then killed

Canada A 24-year-old Indian student who worked as an employee of a food delivery company died days after the violent attack. The attackers were trying to snatch the car from the Indian student. This information has been given in the media report.

what is the matter

According to the report of CTV News Channel, Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza on July 9 at Britannia and Creditview Road in Mississauga at around 2.10 am. Then some unknown suspects had a fight with him and tried to steal his vehicle.

The attackers first ordered food from the Indian, then attacked

Inspector Phil King, of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau, said: “Investigators believe there are a number of suspects involved and that food was ordered to lure the victim to the area.” He told that the investigators have obtained the audio recording of the pizza order called before the attack. Police said that after Nath’s arrival, the assailants attacked him and fled with the vehicle, leaving him seriously injured. Many people came forward to help on the spot and pleaded for help. Nath was taken to the trauma center where he was declared brought dead on 14 July.

Consul General demanded action against the culprits

Consul General of India in Toronto, Siddhartha Nath, said Gurvinder’s death was a “heartbreaking loss” and expressed his condolences to his family, friends and community, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported. The Consul General also contacted Gurvinder’s family. He said, the way the community has extended a helping hand, I am happy that how they have come forward to support the family in this hour of grief. The Consul General said that he hoped that the culprits would be brought to justice.

Nath’s body will be brought to India on July 27

CBC reported that Nath’s body will be brought to India on July 27 with the help of the Indian Consulate General in Toronto. Police said there was no known connection between Nath and the attackers. King said that despite the investigation being at a preliminary stage, the police believed that Nath was innocent. King said Nath’s vehicle was found abandoned a few hours after the attack in the Old Creditview and Old Derry Road area, less than five kilometers from the crime scene.

Nath was about to start his own business, died in the attack

Last week, CTV News Toronto also spoke with family and friends of Nath, who said the Brampton resident was on summer break before the start of his final semester of business school. Nath’s relative brother Balram Krishnan said, he was innocent and was only delivering pizzas when unknown people attacked him. Nath from India went to Canada in the year 2021 in July and had plans to start his own business.