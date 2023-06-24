Indian students stranded in Canada wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mann, pleading for help

Chandigarh, 24 June (Hindustan Times). The threat of deportation of Indian students stranded in Canada due to fraud by travel agents is yet to abate. About 700 students have written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding action against the agent and pleading for the safety of the family. Meanwhile, an accused agent Brijesh Mishra has been arrested.

About 700 students from Punjab went to Canada about five years ago on the basis of fake documents. There, when his documents proved to be fake, the Canadian government announced to send him back. After the intervention of MPs of Punjabi origin settled in Canada, the matter is being investigated there. The news came on Saturday that the Canadian Police has arrested Agent Brijesh Mishra.

The students have told Chief Minister Mann in their letter that there are a total of five agents, including the main accused agent Brijesh Mishra, who cheated them. Strict action should be taken against all of them. The students have also appealed to provide financial help to their families living in Punjab.