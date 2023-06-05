Indian team ready to face Malaysia in Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup

New Delhi, 04 June (Hindustan Times). The Indian junior women’s hockey team has made a stellar start to the ongoing Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 in Japan. After thrashing Uzbekistan 22-0 in the first match, the team is ready for their second match. India will take on Malaysia in their second Pool A game on Monday.

Before the match, Indian team captain Preity said in a statement that we have made a great start to the tournament and have established a strong foundation. We aim to maintain the same level of determination in the face of Malaysia.

He said that the win in the opening match has boosted our confidence, given us the motivation to go ahead in the tournament. The Indian captain further said that Malaysia is a strong team. So we are expecting a close contest.

Malaysia also made a promising start to the tournament by thrashing Chinese Taipei 7-0 in their opening match. In such a situation, both the teams would like to win this match and remain at the top of Pool A.