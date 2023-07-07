Indian women’s and men’s teams will participate in Asian Games 2023, BCCI approves

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) The Apex Council of Sports on Friday approved the participation of men’s and women’s teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October 2023. asian games Will be in China from 23 September to 8 October this year. This time cricket will be featured in the multi-sports event. While the full strength women’s team will be selected for the competition starting on 19th September, the men’s second row team will start competing on 28th September.

India will participate for the first time

Cricket has been played only twice in the Asian Games. The Indian cricket team did not participate in both the editions. The Asian Games cricket competition for the men’s team is going to be held at a time when India will be hosting the ODI World Cup. The World Cup will start in India from October 5. The BCCI said in a letter that fielding a team in the Asian Games would be difficult considering the busy international calendar, but India would be a strong contender to win gold in both the men’s and women’s events.

BCCI will send B team

The board said, ‘Through effective planning, communication and coordination, the BCCI aims to successfully meet those challenges and contribute to the national interest by fielding a team in both men’s and women’s categories in line with the directives of the Government of India. ‘ The board further said that the BCCI will continue to strive to field successful teams in both the categories and support the nation’s interest despite the difficulties of a busy international calendar.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh won gold from

Cricket was played twice in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. However, India did not send its team on both the occasions due to other commitments. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have won one gold medal each in men’s cricket competitions. While Pakistan has won both the editions of the women’s competition. This time after the participation of India, an exciting cricket competition will be seen.