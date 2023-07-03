Indian women’s cricket team announced for Bangladesh tour

New Delhi, 02 July (Hindustan Times). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian women’s cricket team for the tour of Bangladesh. The Indian team will play three ODIs and three T20 matches in the Bangladesh tour starting from July 9 in Mirpur. All the matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Right-arm fast bowler Renuka Singh and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh have been left out of the 18-member Indian women’s cricket team selected for the tour of Bangladesh. The Indian team will compete under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, while Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain. At the same time, no statement has come from the selectors regarding the non-inclusion of Renuka Singh and wicket-keeper batsman Richa Ghosh in the team.

The selected team for Bangladesh tour is as follows-

one day teamSquad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemima, Yastika (Wicket-keeper), Harleen, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (Wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi, Sneh Rana.

t20 teamSquad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemima, Yastika (wk), Harleen, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.