Indian women’s hockey team ready to start Germany tour with tie against China

New Delhi, July 15, (Hindustan Times). The Indian women’s hockey team will take on China in the first match of their tour of Germany on Sunday. The Indian team will play three matches on this tour from July 16 to July 19. The team, led by top goalscorer Savita and vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka, will play a match against world No. 11 China in Limburg on July 16, followed by two back-to-back matches against hosts Germany in Wiesbaden and Russelheim on July 18 and 19 respectively. Will play back match. The Indian women’s hockey team aims to use this tour to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

On the match against China, Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita said, “This match is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against an Asian opponent ahead of the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. We have a long national coaching camp. Sai Center in Bengaluru and we have discussed the areas where we have to focus and improve. We are ready for the upcoming games.

The last time India faced China at the FIH Women’s World Cup in Spain and Netherlands 2022, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The two teams have faced each other 17 times since the 2013 Women’s Asia Cup, with India emerging victorious on 10 occasions, while China have won five, and two matches have ended in a tie.

Indian women’s hockey team vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka said, “We know our opponents very well, and we have played against China many times in the recent past. We know what they are capable of, but at the same time, it also allows us to tailor ourselves to them. We are confident of getting a good result from the match.

The Indian women’s hockey team last played against world No. 4 Germany in the 2021-22 FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League on March 13 last year. The match ended with a 3–0 (1–1) victory for India in the shoot-out. Since 2013, the two teams have faced each other five times, with India winning twice and Germany thrice.

Indian women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman said the team will stick to its plans and play to their strengths on the tour of Germany.

“We had a long camp before the tour and we have recognized our strengths. Both China and Germany have strong and well-balanced teams. We will continue to play to our strengths and stick to our plans and look forward to good results.