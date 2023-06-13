Indian Wrestling Federation elections on July 6, notification issued, applications sought for 15 posts

Wrestling Federation of India The elections will be held on July 6. Their notification has been issued by the Returning Officer. Applications have been invited for a total of 15 posts. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh He is facing a case of sexual harassment and many top wrestlers of the country are protesting against him. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik are leading the performing wrestlers.

Election will be held on 15 posts

According to the released notification, there are 15 posts for which applications have been invited. There are one post for President, one for Senior Vice President, four for Vice President, one for General Secretary, one for Treasurer, two for Joint Secretary and five for Executive Member. Candidates willing to participate in the election can submit their nominations to the Returning Officer from June 23 to June 25.