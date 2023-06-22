Indians warmly welcome Modi in Washington DC, will meet Biden, will address joint session of Parliament

Washington, June 22 (Hindustan). The next day after reaching America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Washington DC from New York on Wednesday in the second leg of his visit. Where people of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM Modi. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden here and address a joint session of the US Congress (Parliament).

Earlier in the day, he led a historic event at the United Nations Headquarters to mark the ninth International Day of Yoga. The event was attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will attend a state banquet on Thursday along with several dignitaries.

The Prime Minister said that he and President Biden have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last visit to the US in September 2021. Modi said the visit would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership. Modi said his talks with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation in multilateral fora such as G-20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity) . He told that during this visit he will also address the joint session of the US Parliament on the invitation of MPs.

Modi will meet business leaders in Washington and interact with the Indian community as well as meet people from various walks of life. After the US visit, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.