India’s BHIM will show the power of rupee in Europe, you will be able to make payment on Eiffel Tower through native app…

PM Modi, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day visit to boost strategic ties with France, addressed the Indian community. Started his address with Bharat Mata Ki Jai. He said that today’s scene is amazing in itself, this enthusiasm is unprecedented, this welcome is going to fill you with joy. Wherever we Indians go, we definitely make a mini India. Some people have come here after traveling for 12 hours, what can be greater love than this. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for coming here.

Tamil language is the oldest language in the world

PM Modi said that India’s thousands of years old history, India’s experience, the scope of India’s efforts for world welfare is huge. India is the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and India is also the ‘Model of Diversity’. This is our great strength. During his address, he also mentioned Chandrayaan-3 mission, G-20 presidency and Tamil language. Regarding Tamil language, he said that about 100 languages ​​are taught in different corners of India. Most people do not know that Tamil language is the oldest language in the world, what can be a matter of greater pride than this.

India and France have been working on archaeological mission for a long time

PM Modi described his visit to France as special because France is celebrating its National Day. Prime Minister Modi will attend the Bastille Day parade as the guest of honor at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership. PM Modi said in his address that very few people know that India and France have been working on archaeological missions for a long time. “It extends from Chandigarh to Ladakh. Digital infrastructure is another area that strengthens ties between India and France.

The echo of reverse counting is being heard for the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Referring to Chandrayaan in his address, PM Modi said that the echo of reverse counting is being heard for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 in India. After a few moments, this historic launch is going to happen from Sri Harikota of India. Along with this, while talking about the presidency of the G-20, he said that India is currently presiding over the G20. For the first time this is happening under the chairmanship of a country that more than 200 meetings are being held in every nook and corner of that country. The entire G20 group is looking at India’s potential.

5 year long term post study visa for Indian students

PM Modi said, “The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a two-year post-study work visa. Now it has also been decided that a five-year long-term post-study visa will be given to Indians pursuing their Masters in France.

Agreement on the use of UPI

PM Modi also said that in France “an agreement has been reached regarding the use of India’s UPI”. It will be started from Eiffel Tower and now Indian tourists will be able to pay in Rupees through UPI in Eiffel.

Said this about investing in India

Addressing the people of the Indian community, PM Modi said that now you have to come forward with full enthusiasm for investment in India as well. India is working on the goal of developing in the next 25 years. Explore the possibilities in India in whatever field you are working in. You must invest in India.

PM Modi honored with the highest French award

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to PM Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honor in military or civil orders. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris for the dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. On reaching the palace, PM Modi was warmly welcomed.

It is known that PM Modi will go to Abu Dhabi on July 15 after completing his visit to France. During this visit, discussions will also be held to find a way for future cooperation with France in various fields like strategic, scientific, academic and economic cooperation. This includes the areas of defence, space, business and investment.