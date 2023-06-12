India’s GDP reaches $3.75 trillion: Finance Minister’s Office

New Delhi, 12 June (Hindustan Times). India’s GDP (Gross Domestic Domestic Product) is set to reach $3.75 trillion in the year 2023. It was around $2 trillion in 2014. The Union Finance Minister’s Office has informed about this by tweeting today.

According to the tweet, in this way India became the 5th largest economy from the 10th largest economy in the world. India is now recognized as a bright spot in the global economy.

It is noteworthy that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said after the review meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last week that the real GDP growth in the financial year 2022-23 was seen at 7.2 per cent, which was seven per cent earlier. Stronger than anticipated. Das said that the real GDP growth for the financial year 2023-24 can be seen at 6.5 percent.