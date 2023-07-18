India’s Modern Airports: Port Blair Airport equipped with modern facilities, these are India’s state-of-the-art airports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair through video conference on Tuesday. The PMO gave this information on Monday. This huge new integrated terminal building will help in boosting air traffic as well as increase tourism in the region. This will increase employment opportunities for the local community.

Port Blair Airport equipped with modern facilities

Built at a cost of Rs 710 crore

Construction in 40,800 Sq.

Capable of handling 5 million passengers

Parking of 10 planes at a time now

Solar power plant of 500 kW capacity

Today we are telling you about some of the best international airports in India which are not less than any foreign airport in terms of modernity and facilities.

Indira Gandhi International Airport

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), located in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, is one of the busiest airports in India. It is an important aviation hub with state-of-the-art facilities. In the year 2006, the international airport in Delhi underwent a major upgradation. Hua. The new and modern T3 terminal has completely changed the airport’s functionality and has become the site of many new domestic and international airlines. 60 million passengers travel through this airport every year. The international departure terminal of the airport Five sleep cabins are also located inside. IGI is the busiest airport in the world for Airbus A320 aircraft. Plans are being made to increase the airport capacity to handle 100 million passengers by 2030. Located at Terminal-3, 9 level The passenger terminal building consists of two pillars 1.2 km long. This airport has been declared as the second best airport in the world.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Located in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is the second busiest airport, after Delhi’s IGIA. It has 5 operating terminals, all fully equipped with modern amenities and facilities. In 2006, the Mumbai airport also underwent a major upgrade and new concourses were added. International T2 terminal was built. A new domestic terminal is under construction and a new international terminal is slated to open in February 2014. Moreover, it has glass walls, golden entryway, high ceilings and a beautiful white colored ceiling adding to the charm and beauty of the airport. It is one of the grandest airports in India. The new highly integrated T2 terminal has 188 check- These counters, 76 immigration counters, 10 baggage counters, 52 boarding bridges and packing space for up to 5000 cars. Apart from this, several hotels (all budget) are also located near the airport.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, is the sixth busiest airport in India in terms of traffic, cargo traffic and passenger traffic. The airport has received several awards including the prestigious Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2017. 40 million every year With passenger handling capacity, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is the sixth busiest airport in the country.Opened in mid-2008, it is a new airport and handles 7 million passengers annually.Currently , there is only one terminal for both domestic and international departures; However, there is a lot of scope for future expansion. Due to its remote location, not many hotels have opened near the airport. However, there are some budget and luxurious hotels around 5 to 10 kilometers from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore

Kempegowda International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport, located in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, is the third busiest airport in India after Delhi and Mumbai. Spread over an area of ​​5130 acres, the new airport has world-class interiors and exteriors that reflect the rich culture and heritage of Karnataka. With a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, the airport is the fourth busiest airport in the country . The airport, which was commissioned in 2008, was constructed by a private company. The single, fully air-conditioned, two-level building is capable of accommodating approximately 3,000 international and domestic passengers at a time. The airport offers free Wi-Fi. Provides Wi-Fi as well as food and beverages, seating facilities, business center facilities and spa and massage services etc.

Annadurai International Airport, Chennai

Annadurai International Airport in Chennai is one of the first airports in the country and a major civil aviation hub in South India and the regional headquarters of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). It is the third busiest airport in the country with a capacity of 13 million passengers per year. Is. Its new domestic terminal opened in April 2013 and the international terminal was commissioned a few months later. It is the 47th busiest airport in Asia. The airport handles around 400 aircraft movements per day.

