India’s PM Modi and Sunak agree to expedite work on Free Trade Agreement

London, 21 May (Hindustan). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed to work fast for an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Downing Street (the official residence of the British Prime Minister) has issued a statement in this regard here.

A Downing Street spokesperson has said that the ongoing talks between India and Britain for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were reviewed on Sunday. Both the leaders agreed to work on this during the talks in Hiroshima, Japan.

The statement said that Prime Minister Modi and Sunak of India met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima. Relations between the two countries were discussed in depth in their second private meeting after the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November last year. Downing Street has indicated that Sunak may travel to New Delhi later this year for his first visit to India. He will attend the G-20 summit in India.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the two leaders reflected on the close relationship between the UK and India, the importance of human relations, democracy, fair and free trade. The two leaders agreed that they would work expeditiously to finalize this ambitious and mutually beneficial deal.