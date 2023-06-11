India’s star fast bowler shared his wedding video amid WTC final, see here

world test championship The final match has come at a very crucial juncture. In this title match, the Indian team needs 280 runs against Australia on the fifth day. And in the midst of this interesting fine match, India’s star young fast bowler famous krishna Has shared the video of his recent marriage. In this video, Famous is seen having a lot of fun with his wife Rachna. This video of both is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Famous Krishna shared a special video of his marriage

Indian team’s star young fast bowler famous krishna Has married girlfriend Rachna on 8 June. At the same time, three days after the wedding, Krishna has shared a cute video on his official Instagram account. In this video, famous and his wife Rachna are seen having fun during the wedding rituals. At the same time, both are seen dancing fiercely in a party in this video.

Let us tell you that on June 8, the famous Krishna married his girlfriend Rachna Krishna in a traditional way. Both got engaged on 6 June. The wedding pictures of this couple went viral on social media very fast. Fans liked the pictures of the famous and their girlfriends. Fans had also shared their photos. Many cricketers including India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrahat, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Krishnanpa Gautam had reached the famous wedding. Let us tell you that the famous Krishna is currently running out of Team India due to injury. There is some problem in his back. Due to this injury, he was not seen in action even during the IPL. In IPL 2023, his absence was also missed by Rajasthan Royals.

