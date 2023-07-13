Indication of Bengal Panchayat Election Result

The result of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal has become clear. Trinamool Congress has registered a tremendous victory in this. After this, it can now be said that Trinamool still has the maximum political hold in West Bengal. This can be said especially about rural areas. Based on the results, it has become clear that Trinamool has a one-sided majority in West Bengal. But, after the last Panchayat elections of the year 2018, the only difference in this election is that last time BJP was nowhere. There was no contest in the last Panchayat elections. But, this time BJP, Congress, Left parties fought and fielded many candidates. Their candidates win in very less numbers, but in terms of vote percentage and number of seats, BJP is second.

But it has to be admitted that Trinamool Congress has scored a hat-trick by winning the panchayat elections in the year 2013, 2018 and 2023. And, after this it is being speculated that after this stupendous performance in the Panchayat elections, will Mamata Banerjee’s dominance continue in the 2024 general elections? Will his popularity continue in the next election as well? Is this victory a victory in the name of Mamata? Or is it not a victory of democracy, but a victory of violence, as BJP is telling. All these questions are arising now.

One of the biggest things that came out of this election is that violence has become the DNA of West Bengal politics. West Bengal elections and violence, these two words have become synonymous with each other. I think socio-economic reasons are the most important behind such a situation. The poor population of West Bengal still wants to be associated with the political process of the panchayat system of the state. Every rural person wants to get some or the other post by winning the election. Like, Panchayat member, Panchayat Samiti member or Zilla Parishad member. The reason for this is that the money for the schemes of the Central Government and the State Government is spent in the villages. In such a situation, if you are in the panchayat, that is, if you have power, then a part of that money also goes into their pocket. This is such a system which is being followed not only in West Bengal but in the whole country. But, in West Bengal people’s dependence on it has increased because people do not have alternatives. If there were industries or professional jobs in the state, then probably the dependence of the people on the Panchayat would have been less. The dependence of the people in West Bengal is maximum on the party system, that is, on the political parties.

This situation has been created since the rule of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM. The CPM implemented the land reform policy in West Bengal during its time, which is a good thing and because of that the holdings were divided and Bargadar or Jotdar farmers were born. But, with this a partycracy or party system or party system started in the state. This meant that if you stay with our party then no one will be able to touch you. And, if you don’t stay with our party, you will be beaten. I remember that in those days, under the Integrated Rural Development Program or IRDP, when sewing machines used to come to the villages for women, only those people who were party members would get them. This party system is still intact. This has also been seen in the panchayat elections of West Bengal. But, the vote percentage of Trinamool has increased, they have got 75 percent votes in the elections. Out of sixty three thousand voters, each voter had three votes. In such a situation, it seems to be a very superficial argument to say that Trinamool has won the election only on the basis of violence.

BJP is definitely getting stronger. Once upon a time she was nowhere. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got 18 seats. She lost in the 2021 elections, but her vote percentage increased. However, despite getting stronger, the BJP has not yet gained enough organizational strength to oust Mamta Banerjee. Had this situation prevailed, the Leader of the Opposition in the House, Shubhendu Adhikari, would have held on to his district Midnapore. He got victory in his block in East Midnapore, but the entire Midnapore district went to Trinamool. That means Trinamool will rule in the District Panchayat. In such a situation, citing violence as the reason, how did it happen that Shubhendu Adhikari got victory in his block. In such a situation, it is not correct to attribute violence to victory or defeat.

Violence has become a tradition in the politics of West Bengal, which has been going on in this state since the era of the Congress. The same anti-social elements who were earlier in Congress, joined CPM, then joined Trinamool when it came to power, and if another party comes to power then they will try to go to their side. These elements like to be with the ruling party because it runs their business. So, it is an economic issue. This is the commercialization of criminal violence to achieve a political goal. It has become a political culture.

Mamta Banerjee also knows that BJP is giving a fight. On the day of counting of votes, there was a report from the state government that some people from Assam came and tried violence. So the cycle of violence-counter-violence continues. Mamta has again become number one after this election. But, whether it will have any effect in the Lok Sabha elections or not is a big question, because that election will be the election of Modi ji. Mamta’s election is the assembly elections of the year 2026. But, it is also true that voters are equal. Those who voted in Panchayat elections, they will vote in 2024 also. But, there is still time for the general elections. What issues will arise before that, what will be the strategy of Modi-Shah, and how will Mamta counter it, there will be a stir in the politics of the opposition. Only after these things are clarified, the picture of 2024 elections will be clear.

(These are the personal views of the author)