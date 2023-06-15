IndiGo Flight: IndiGo flight suffers tail strike during landing in Ahmedabad, all passengers safe

Operated from Bangalore to Ahmedabad indigo Flight 6E6595 suffered a tail strike during landing at Ahmedabad. The aircraft was safely landed at Ahmedabad airport for inspection and repairs.

Order for detailed investigation of the case

Indigo has ordered an inquiry regarding the emergency landing of the aircraft. Indigo issued a statement regarding the incident and said, Indigo flight 6E6595 going from Bangalore to Ahmedabad became a victim of tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs.

The incident happened at Delhi airport as well.

indigo The rear part of an aircraft hit the ground on June 11 while landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The official said, on June 11, Indigo aircraft A321 Neo was operating flight number 6E-6183 from Kolkata to Delhi and while landing in Delhi, its tail side hit the ground.

Indigo airline plane going to Ahmedabad had reached Pakistan

Significantly, recently, an IndiGo airline plane going from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had reached Gujranwala in Pakistan due to bad weather. However, he later returned to the safe Indian airspace. The airline had said in a statement that Indigo flight 6E-645 had to land in Pakistan’s airspace from Attari on Saturday due to bad weather.