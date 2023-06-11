Indigo plane had to go to Ahmedabad, reached Pakistan, know what happened then

going from amritsar to ahmedabad indigo A flight of the airline was diverted due to bad weather near Lahore in Pakistan. However, after some time it safely returned to the Indian airspace. Indigo flight had reached Gujranwala earlier.

Indian aircraft entered Lahore then returned to India

Dawn newspaper reported that according to the flight radar, the Indian aircraft flying at a speed of 454 knots entered northern Lahore at around 7.30 pm on Saturday and returned to India at 8.15 pm.

Indigo gave information about the entire incident

indigo Giving information about the whole incident, he said, Indigo flight 6E-645 from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to land in Pakistan’s airspace from Attari due to bad weather. The crew was in constant touch with Pakistan on R/T and later landed safely in Ahmedabad. A senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that this is not unusual as it is allowed internationally in case of inclement weather.

Now planes will be able to fly in Varanasi even at night, Indigo started direct flight service to Pune

IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Attari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and… https://t.co/8asXGmL1xa

Pakistan’s plane had also strayed and reached India.

Significantly, due to heavy rains in Pakistan in May, a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft entered the Indian airspace and remained there for about 10 minutes. Flight PK248 was returning from Muscat on May 4 and was to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. However, due to heavy rain, it was becoming difficult for the pilot of the Boeing 777 aircraft to do so.

Many flights diverted due to low visibility in Pakistan

Meanwhile, flights were diverted or delayed due to poor visibility at airports in Pakistan. The CAA spokesperson said the weather warning for Lahore has been extended till 11.30 pm on Saturday due to the visibility at Allama Iqbal International Airport being 5,000 metres. Many flights bound for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad due to poor visibility.