Indiscriminate felling of forest in Jharkhand, no one to stop timber mafia

East Singhbhum (Barsol), Gaurab Pal : On one hand, the government is running a campaign to save trees, save forests and plant trees for environmental protection. On the other hand, years old trees are being felled indiscriminately by some timber mafia of Bahragora and Barsol. In such a situation, the question arises that how successful will be the efforts being made by the government to protect the environment. For information, let’s tell that in Chandrapur village under Bhootiya Panchayat, after going just one kilometer to the right of Chandrapur Middle School and in the forest, illegal timber business has been spread by wood mafia in about one acre of land.

Wood is sent to other states

Sources tell that from this place, 3 to 4 days a week, the wood is loaded in big trucks and sent to West Bengal or Odisha. Akashiya, Sal etc. trees have been cut and kept at this place. Illegal business worth lakhs is going on everyday from here. It was told that the place where so many woods have been cut is named after the Bansaj of Sadhu Charan Hembram, Hamba Hembram.

Forest wealth being destroyed



The villagers say that whatever forest wealth is there in the area, it is slowly getting destroyed. If the process of illegal felling of green trees continues like this, then in the coming days the greenery and forest wealth of the area will be completely finished and the officers of the forest department will be responsible for this. Under whose protection this business is going on day and night. Seeing the need of plants in new life, every year the state government is spending a budget of lakhs of rupees for planting trees for greenery, but the wood mafia is engaged in flattening the forests in Bahragora block area.

A new way of cutting wood

Sources tell that the wood mafia has found a new method of felling, they do not get into the hassle of permits. They cut trees directly, if there is any hesitation, they complete the quorum by imposing a small fine. And also give their share to the police department. Due to which they remain silent.

forest officer kind to smugglers

According to the information received from the sources, the top officials of the department in Bhutia, Barsol, Darishol and border areas are most kind to the smugglers. Discussions about the collusion of officials and smugglers in the forests here are on the lips of the common people. After the indiscriminate felling in the forest here, efforts are being made to hide the stubble. Local villagers say that trees are cut and set on fire by many smugglers in connivance with the department.

Officer not interested in catching wood smugglers

Forest department officials are not interested in catching wood smugglers. Despite getting information from an informer, the officers fail to arrest the wood smugglers. There are many cases in which despite giving information by informers, the forest officials have not shown interest in catching the smugglers.