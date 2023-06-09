Indo-US relations getting better

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on an important visit to America this month. But, before this many important developments have come to the fore in the direction of Indo-US relations. For example, the comment made by the US President’s Office White House in the past days that ‘India’s democracy is alive and if you have any doubts, you go and see for yourself’. This is a big acceptance and support from America about India. It often happens that civil organizations or human rights organizations of western countries find out only the shortcomings of one country and use it against you.

The White House spokesperson has made his stand regarding India clear with this comment. Apart from this, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin was on a visit to India this week. This should also be seen in the context of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to America. Whenever there are visits of big leaders of a country, before that the Defense, Foreign, or Trade Ministers make such trips to prepare for the meeting of the top leaders. Thirdly, the leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties in America have called Modi to address the joint session of the US Parliament. He will address the US Parliament for the second time, which is probably an unexpected thing. This shows that India-US relations are very important for global stability and America sees India as a superpower. It is also important that America is India’s largest trading partner, investment partner and can also be a big partner in the field of technology.

In the ongoing campaign to become self-sufficient in the defense sector, and in India’s attempt to gain a foothold in the technology-related international market, America can make a big contribution. These can be areas related to the development of artificial intelligence, industrial revolution 4.0 or defense technology. America knows the importance of India, especially regarding China, both have equal interests because China is a big challenge for them as well as for India. America also understands that India’s relationship with Russia or other countries has its own existence and accepting it shows that there is a mutual understanding between the two countries at the top level.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that during the Cold War era in the seventies, America was not with India when it needed it, and then the then Soviet Union had helped India. In such a situation, it is natural that India’s relations will become stronger with that country, which will support it. There is not always a straight line position in diplomacy and international politics, relationships and allies keep changing according to interests. This is the reason why America, which stood in the anti-India camp during the Cold War, is becoming a close ally of India today. However, this does not mean that there is no problem in the relations between the two countries, but these problems are also solved through mutual dialogue. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to America is also important in the sense that elections are to be held in both the countries next year. In addition, India is chairing the G-20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year, so those topics of international importance will also be discussed at the top level between India and the US.

America is a very big superpower and such powers play international diplomacy like chess, in which other countries become their pawns. However, India denies this and says that if it is a strategic ally of America, then it should also take care of India’s sensitivities. India has always been not a part of any bilateral bloc which has been its policy. For this reason, whether it is the issue of Russia-Ukraine war, or the issue of intellectual property rights regarding vaccine, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or Global South, India has always kept a different stand in them, so that its own interests are also protected. There are and international interests are also satisfied. Similar is the case with US policy regarding Pakistan which is its non-NATO ally. America wants to maintain this relationship in the context of Afghanistan or in other contexts.

The same is visible in the context of China as well, where considering China as a challenge, America keeps on changing its policies regarding it. This also poses a challenge for India and affects relations. But, at present, if we look at the statements of America, be it from the Pentagon or the Ministry of External Affairs, it has been very clearly stated that India is their most important ally in this area. In the year 2004, during the time of George W. Bush, there was a civil nuclear agreement between India and America, but after 2008, due to the laws related to nuclear responsibility, nuclear cooperation decreased. So in the present circumstances progress can be made in that direction.

India is trying to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), in which it is not getting success because of China, and America is helping India in that. One important thing is that America is seeing that India is not only a successful democracy but also a big market. The human resources that America needs for the development of technology, it will get from India only, not from China. That’s why he understands India’s strategic importance, so whether it is Quad or G-20 or any other forum, he is ready to listen and understand India’s views. There has been a big change in America’s view of India. Important agreements are expected in the defense sector during Modi’s visit to America. Some interest has also been seen in America regarding Make in India. America has given India the status of special ally, which means that many rules of America will become easy for India.

