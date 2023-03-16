Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on regional authorities to abandon Visa and Mastercard

March 16 - BLiTZ. In Indonesia, they called for abandoning foreign payment systems Visa and Mastercard in favor of domestic ones. This statement was made by President Joko Widodo.

The head of state made such a warning, based on the experience that Russia gained against the backdrop of the introduction of unprecedented sanctions. The Jakarta Post writes about it.

He is convinced that payment systems can be used as economic tools against states.

“We must remember the sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia. Visa and Mastercard can be a problem,” the President of Indonesia stressed.