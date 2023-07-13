Indra rain giving relief from the heat to the Kanwariyas, the queue kept increasing on the Kanwaria path after noon

Deoghar. With the passing of the day, the Shravani Mela has also started to gain momentum. The crowd of Kanwariyas was seen increasing from Dumma to Shivganga Ghat on Wednesday afternoon. All the way Kanwariyas are seen moving forward chanting the great mantra of Bol Bam. After noon the entire Shivganga bank was covered with Kanwariyas. Earlier, after opening the doors of the temple in the early morning, arrangements were made to send the queue of Kanwariyas from Tiwari Chowk to the temple. Within half an hour of the start of the water supply, the arrangement to send directly from Hanuman temple to Shivram Jha Chowk continued from 10 o’clock in the day. After the crowd increased in the afternoon, the queue kept getting longer, then it started queuing up from Shivram Jha Chowk. On Wednesday also the temple gate was opened at 03:50 in the morning. After opening the doors, priest Ajay Jha performed Kachajal Puja for 10 minutes by removing the worship material that had climbed in the night. After that, after completing the Sardari Puja for about 40 minutes, the water offering for the common Kanwaris started from 03:50.

The kanwariyas are getting happy after doing sparsh puja in Parvati temple

For accessible water supply, where Baba Mandir has been set up for the convenience of the Kanwariyas, two Arghas have been installed, one in the middle section of the Baba Mandir and the other next to the exit door. At the same time, for those who could not reach the sanctum sanctorum of Maa Parvati temple due to the crowd, a water vessel has been arranged outside. Despite this, due to the arrangement of Sparsh Puja here, the Kanwariyas are standing in queue for hours and returning after doing Sparsh Puja. After performing Argha in Baba and Sparsh Puja in Mata Mandir, Kanwariyas are returning after expressing satisfaction and appreciating the arrangement.

Indra rain giving relief from heat to Kanwariyas

On Wednesday, there was no crowd on the Kanwariya path till noon, but after 4 pm the number of Kanwariyas started increasing and their speed also increased. Every hour in the evening 2300 to 2500 Kanwariyas were entering Dumma. Kanwariyas moved towards Baba Nagri with full enthusiasm. The Kanwariyas were getting relief from the Indra rains planted at many places on the Kanwariya path. Seeing the crowd in the evening, at Dumma and Khijuria gates, the administration imposed a ban on entry of bikes on Kanwaria path from both sides. It is said that the Kanwariyas who used to fill water in Sultanganj on the first Monday are reaching Deoghar on Wednesday, due to which there has been some increase in the crowd in the evening.

Information cum help center playing an important role in uniting the separated

The information cum help center is ready to help the devotees. Apart from reuniting the devotees with their relatives, he is also helping them to get back their lost belongings like mobiles and wallets. Along with this, sanitary pads for women are also being distributed through information centers. In this sequence, the mobile phone of Bam Rajesh Tiwari, who had come from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, was lost near the Kothia bus stop last night around 11 pm. This morning at 8 am, his mobile was traced and returned to him by the Kothia Information Center. A devotee’s bag was left in an auto on Tuesday evening, the auto driver brought it to the Kothia Information Center at around 9 am on Wednesday and deposited the bag. After this the bag was returned to the devotee after finding out.