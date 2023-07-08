Industry will get a boost in Bihar, land will be available for business at Rs 4 to 8 per square foot

Patna. Industries Minister Sameer Mahaseth inaugurated the Industry Facilitation Center on Saturday at Indira Bhavan in the capital. Startup and its sports team will sit here to promote the industry. During this, Industries Minister Sameer Seth said that do not create a perception about law and order. Today Made in Bihar products are available in all the states. Investors Meet is being organized in Delhi on 11th July.

Do not see Bihar on the basis of films and TV: Additional Chief Secretary

On the other hand, Additional Chief of the department Sandeep Poundrik said that investors or people who have not been coming to Bihar for many years should not see Bihar on the basis of films and TV. He informed that 44 sheds are being built in Benin state under plug and play. 10 sheds have been prepared in this. Other sheds will be ready in three months. It has 13 industrial areas. To set up industries in these, land will be given on rent at the rate of Rs 4 to 8 per square foot. At the same time, the secretary said that a cement factory is being set up by Adani in Nawada and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Britannia is setting up a big factory in Bihta. Coca Cola is going to set up a big factory in Hajipur.

Fraud exposed in Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme

The Additional Chief Secretary told that this time an amount of 1500 crores was given in Bihar under the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana. Earlier only Rs 160 crore was given. In this, investigation was done on the complaint of irregularities. Many bills were found fake in this. An FIR has been registered against four people in the case. The secretary said that the industry department is now giving all kinds of clearances in a week. BIADA is also allotting land by meeting every week on Tuesday.

Biofuel unit will start soon

The Additional Chief Secretary said that the date for applying for Textile and Leather Policy has been extended for one year. In bag cluster, 1100 machines are operational in Muzaffarpur and 650 in Motihari. A big leather unit has come up in Madhubani. Bag unit is being set up in Fatuha. He told that there are 17 units of biofuel in the state. Of these, four have become operational. The rest will be commissioned in October. Compressed biogas has been added to this, on which 15 percent subsidy is being given. 400 applications have been received for the textile and leather industry.

