INDW vs BANW: Amanjor Kaur made a debut, took 4 wickets against Bangladesh and made many records

India And Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) The three-match ODI series between has started from today. In this ODI, Amanjor Kaur and Priya Poonia got a chance to make their ODI debut for India. On her debut, Amanjot Kaur took 4 wickets from India, performing amazingly. Amanjot broke Bangladesh’s back right from the start of his debut spell. He made Bangladesh’s star batsmen Murshida Khatoon and Fargana Haq his victims. Apart from performing so brilliantly in the debut, Amanjot has made many big records in his name.

Second most successful Indian bowler in debut

Amanjot Kaur has become the second most successful debutant bowler in the history of Indian women’s cricket. Amanjot Kaur took four wickets for 31 runs in 9 overs against Bangladesh in the debut match. Amanjot also bowled 2 overs in his spell. Purnima Chowdhary’s name is on the first number in this list. He made his name in the debut match against West Indies in the year 1997. Poornima took 5 wickets against the Caribbean team in that match.

Special record made in Mirpur ODI

Amanjot made a special record in the first ODI being played at Sher’s Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. She is the third bowler to bowl the most successful in the history of women’s ODIs so far in this stadium. He took 4 wickets for 31 runs against Bangladesh. Talking about the best bowling figure in the history of women’s ODI in Mirpur, Bangladesh’s Anisha Mohammad’s name comes first in this. In the year 2011, he took 7 wickets for 14 runs against the West Indies. At the same time, Bangladesh bowler Shabnam Ismail’s name is on the second number in this list. He took 4 wickets for 10 runs against South Africa in 2012.

Navjot did wonders on foreign soil

Navjot has reached the first place in terms of best bowling performance in an innings during a debut match on foreign soil. Navjot left Gauhar Sultana and Devika Palshikar behind in this matter. Gauhar took 3 wickets for 9 runs against Pakistan in the year 2008. Whereas Devika took 3 wickets for 12 runs against Pakistan in the year 2006. Leaving these two behind, Amanjot has now become the highest wicket-taker in one innings of a debut match. He has taken 4 wickets for 31 runs against Bangladesh.

Team India would like to take lead in ODI series

After capturing the T20 series 2-1, now the Indian team under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur has set out to beat Bangladesh in the ODI series at their home. Bangladesh team has given India a target of 153 runs in the first ODI. The first ODI of both the teams being played at the Bangla Stadium in Shere was also affected by rain. Due to rain, this match has been reduced from 50 overs to 44 overs. To win this match, India will have to score 153 runs in 44 overs. If the Indian team wins today’s match, then it will take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

Team India will have to improve in batting

Indian women’s team batting has been very poor in recent times. It was also seen in the T20 series against Bangladesh. The Indian team proved to be a flop badly in batting during the T20 series. Alam was that India could not even score 100 runs in the second T20 match. However, it was a matter of pride that the bowlers of Team India performed amazingly in this match and India won this match. The team had to bear the brunt of poor batting in the third T20. Where the Indian team could not make a big score in front of Bangladesh and the host team easily won the last match by losing 6 wickets.

