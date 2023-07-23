INDW vs BANW: Bangladesh captain reacted on Harmanpreet Kaur’s behavior, said this

The women’s ODI series played between India and Bangladesh did not end in a better atmosphere. After the last and deciding match was tied, both the teams had to share the trophy. but the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur Couldn’t control her emotions and fiercely criticized the poor umpiring. Harmanpreet targeted the umpires for some decisions. The captain of India criticized the biased decisions of the match officials and gave a lot of criticism. Bangladesh captain after the conclusion of play nigar sultana When asked about Harmanpreet’s comments at the press conference, Nigar took a dig at her Indian counterpart, saying she should have shown better manners.

Nigar said this

Nigar said in the press conference, ‘This is completely her (Harmanpreet) problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there (for the picture) with my team. It was not the right environment. So we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect. Regarding umpiring decisions in the series, Nigar said, ‘If she was not out, the umpires would not have given her out. We had male international cricket umpires, so they were good umpires. We respected their decisions. Umpire’s decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. We did not behave like that.

Questions raised on umpiring

The last match of the three-match ODI series between India and Bangladesh ended in a tie. Nigar is now eager to carry forward the same momentum for his team in the next games as well. Host Bangladesh tied the third match of the ongoing ODI series against India on Saturday with the heroics of the Marufa actor in the last over. After a thrilling series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the two teams shared the ODI trophy and the series ended in a draw.

Nigar praised his batsmen

Bangladeshi captain Nigar said in the presentation after the match, ‘Obviously, it was a great match, getting great experience. That will help us, when we won the toss we wanted to score 230, glad Pinky scored a hundred. At the end of the day, we always think we are 5-10 runs short. The way the girls fought back was unbelievable. After the break, we’re talking about the two-way game. Either we go hard on them or they will. Nahida bowled really well. For all the bowlers, it was an outstanding performance.

Bangladeshi captain said this

He further said, ‘We are eager to take this moment forward. As a batting unit we generally collapsed. But from here we can find many ways to move forward. Crowe has been amazing throughout the tournament. With the series locked at one win each, both the teams went into the decider hoping to clinch the series. However, even after 100 overs of fighting and exciting cricket, both the teams could not separate.

Harmanpreet fined



Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been fined 75 per cent of her match fee for commenting on umpiring. Along with this, he has also been given two demerit marks. Troubled by the manner of his dismissal, Harmanpreet hit the stumps with his bat after being dismissed during the third ODI. After the game, he openly criticized the officials’ decisions at the post-match presentation ceremony. He had a heated argument with umpire Tanveer Ahmed on Harmanpreet’s LBW out. After this, he made a scathing attack on the umpires in the presentation ceremony. But, things did not end here.

The picture of fine on Harmanpreet was already clear

The India captain reportedly also made some comments on the umpire just before the post-match picture, which forced the Bangladesh captain to take his team back to the dressing room. Cricbuzz quoted an official as saying, “He will be fined 50 percent of his match fee for the incident on the field (hitting the wicket), while he will be fined 25 percent of his match fee for the way he represented himself at the presentation ceremony.” The report also said that Harman will be given a total of 4 demerit points for his act in the match.