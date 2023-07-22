INDW vs BANW: Harmanpreet Kaur furious over bad umpiring, bat hit the stumps, heard foul play, see VIDEO

The Indian women’s team could not win the third and last ODI match on Bangladesh tour. This match was tied. but during the match the captain Harmanpreet Kaur Was definitely seen raging on bad umpiring. It was a decisive match. The winning team could capture the series. Bangladesh Batting first scored 225 runs. In response, India’s entire innings was also reduced to 225 and the series remained equal to one. During the batting, Harmanpreet scolded the umpire after being given out leg before and hit the stumps with his bat.

Harmanpreet showed anger on the umpire

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in a thrilling tie on Saturday. Anger was also seen against the umpire after Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed in the match. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. On the fourth ball of the 34th over, Harmanpreet was dismissed by Nahida Akhtar caught by Fahima Khatoon. Harmanpreet even hit the stumps and said some angry words to the umpire while walking out. He also showed a thumbs up to the celebrating crowd.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s army could not win the ODI trophy, the last match against Bangladesh was a tie

Harmanpreet got out while playing sweep shot

Harmanpreet was trying to play sweep shot. It seemed that the ball hit the gloves before being caught in the slips. However the visuals were not clear. Meanwhile, India thwarted an easy run chase as Bangladesh fought hard to level the three-match series with the final ODI on Saturday. With 10 runs needed in 19 balls and four wickets remaining, India were heading towards an easy win. However, chasing 226 for victory, the visitors suffered a batting collapse towards the end and lost their last four wickets within 16 balls. India was all out for 225 runs in 49.3 overs and the match was declared a tie when the score was equal and the scheduled time expired.

Rude behavior from Indian Cricket Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Pathetic to see hitting the stumps with the bat and gesturing with the umpires pic.twitter.com/lUJulaSh5g

Harmanpreet said this



Harmanpreet told the broadcaster after the match, ‘I think we have got a lot to learn from the game. Apart from cricket, we were very surprised by the kind of umpiring that was happening. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we will make sure that we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly. India’s last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to victory, but a controversial catch-back decision against Meghna added to India’s woes. Both Jemima and Meghna looked unhappy with the catch-back decision.

Both the umpires were from Bangladesh

The Indian captain criticized local on-field umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanveer Ahmed, calling their umpiring pathetic. Harmanpreet said, ‘They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. He was taking singles which were very important. In between, we scored a few runs but when we were batting we controlled the game very well, but as I mentioned earlier, there was some pathetic umpiring. The Indian captain said, ‘We are really disappointed with some of the decisions given by the umpires.’ The Indian captain hit his bat on the stumps in frustration after being given out lbw for 14 off Nahida Akhtar and pointed to the umpire.

Praised Harleen Deol

The India captain lauded Harleen Deol for her 77 off 108 balls studded with nine fours. He said, ‘She looked very promising in the last game, so we encouraged her to bat freely and she grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Jamie (Jemimah) was really good throughout the innings. He played well. Bangladesh registered their first ODI win against India in the first match. He won by 40 runs through the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method. But the visiting team made a comeback by defeating the hosts by 108 runs in the second game.