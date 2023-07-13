INDW vs BANW: Indian batsmen disappointed again, Bangladesh won the last T20 match by four wickets

Indian batsmen continued to struggle against spin bowling in the third T20I in Dhaka. Bangladesh The women’s cricket team of India managed to register a consolation four-wicket win in the final T20 International here on Thursday. Although India won this three-match series 2-1, but they will have to do a lot to improve their performance. Now from July 16, both the teams will face each other for the three-match ODI series. in the second match India Had scored just 95 runs in 20 overs. It was amazing of the bowlers that India won that match by eight runs.

Disappointing performance of the batsmen

India’s disappointing batting performance continued, winning the toss and electing to bat, scoring 102 runs losing nine wickets. In the last match, the Bangladesh team, which could not even chase down the target of 96 runs, was successful in reaching this target in 18.1 overs. Opener Shamima Sultana (42 runs in 46 balls) handled the innings for the hosts and the team was able to get a consolation win in this match. India had a chance to clean sweep which it missed.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s candid answer on the question of small boundary in WPL, said – it is not decided by the players

Harmanpreet handled the innings

It was not easy for the Indian batsmen to bat on a spin-friendly wicket and the players lacked the aggression needed to put the slower bowlers under pressure. Apart from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, no batsman could hit a boundary in three matches. The performance of off-spinner Meenu Mani (2/28), however, was a positive for India. However, when the new head coach takes charge of the team, he will have a lot of work to do before the team returns to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup next year.

, congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series 2️⃣-1️⃣ #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/MTQqGSLKO2

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 13, 2023



good performance by the bowlers

Earlier, Harmanpreet scored 40 runs in 41 balls, after which India lost six wickets in 11 runs due to the collapse of the batting order in the last over. Leg-spinner Rabia Khan was the best performer for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 16 runs in four overs. Off-spinner Sultana Khatoon impressed in the powerplay, dismissing the opening pair of Shefali Verma (11 runs) and Smriti Mandhana (01). Marufa Akhtar also took two wickets.

low scoring series

The pitch has been very tricky during this low-scoring series, seeing which Harmanpreet decided to bat first. The opening pair of Shefali and Mandhana once again failed to get India off to a good start, reducing the team to 27 for two in six overs. Jemima Rodrigues (28 runs in 26 balls) and Harmanpreet took the innings forward by playing a 45-run partnership for the third wicket. But leg-spinner Shorna Akhtar broke the partnership by ending Rodrigues’ innings. Rodrigues showed positive attitude during his innings and used his feet well against the spinners.

Harmanpreet hit the only six in the series

After Harmanpreet’s stump out in the 17th over, wickets kept falling continuously due to which the Indian batsmen could not hit the boundary. Talking about batting, six batsmen could not even cross double figures. All of them got out on scores like one, two and four. Only one six came off the bat of captain Harmanpreet in the entire series. In this match Bangladesh bowlers have to be praised that they did not give a single extra run. Indian bowlers looted five runs as extras. If seen, Bangladeshi batsmen also looked helpless in front of Indian spinners and apart from Sultana, no other batsman could cross the figure of 15.