INDW vs BANW: Why Team India lost to Bangladesh? What were the 5 major reasons for India’s defeat, know here

Bangladesh Women’s team has defeated India in the first match of the 3 ODI series. The Indian women’s team had a very poor performance in the first match and the team was bundled out for just 113 runs while chasing 153 runs. This is the first time in the history of women’s cricket that Bangladesh has defeated Team India in an ODI. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. appeared to be a complete failure in batting in the match against Bangladesh. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the 5 big reasons for the defeat of the Indian women’s team.

What were the 5 major reasons for India’s defeat?

Opening flopped Team India’s opening pair once again failed in the first ODI against Bangladesh. As the opening batsman for the Indian women’s team, the team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and debutant Priya Punia landed at the crease. Smriti Mandhana also got a good start in this match and she hit 2 fours in the very first over. However, she could not take her innings much further and was dismissed for 11 runs. The first blow to the Indian team in this match was on the score of 13 runs.

Smriti Mandhana’s continuous flop performance Indian team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s poor form continues. Smriti’s bat has flopped badly on Bangladesh tour. Even in the T20 series, Smriti could not do anything special with the bat. Even in the ODI series, she proved to be a flop badly in the first match. The Indian team also had to bear the brunt of Smriti’s poor performance. Mandhana could score only 11 runs in the first ODI. Smriti was dismissed by Marufa Akhtar in the first ODI. Due to Smriti’s wicket, the Indian team was under pressure from the very beginning and lost the first ODI against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting – Indian team’s captain and star batsman Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat also looked like a flop against Bangladesh. In the first ODI, when India was expecting a big innings from Harmanpreet, only 5 runs came out of his bat. Harmanpreet’s flop in batting also affected the middle order of Team India and after his dismissal, the Indian team could not handle the pressure.

middle order failure The middle order of the Indian team is constantly struggling with its performance. Team India’s middle order problem came to the fore against Bangladesh. In the first ODI, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana all flopped and Team India continued to suffer setbacks one after the other. None of the batsmen of the Indian team could maintain a big partnership and the team had to pay for it by losing.

Do not take wickets of any bowler other than Amanjot and Devika. The bowling of the Indian team looked spectacular against Bangladesh. Due to the brilliant performance of Team India in bowling, the Bangladesh team was bundled out for just 152 runs. In the debut match for India, Amanjot performed amazingly and took 4 wickets. Apart from Amanjot, Devika Vaidya took 2 wickets in her name. However, apart from these two bowlers, all the bowlers could not take wickets. If any other bowler of Team India could have taken the wicket, then the score of Bangladesh team could have been less.

Team India will have to improve in batting

Indian women’s team batting has been very poor in recent times. Team India was bundled out for just 113 runs in the first ODI against Bangladesh. Before the ODI series, the weakness in India’s batting was also visible in the T20 series. The Indian team proved to be a flop badly in batting during the T20 series. Alam was that India could not even score 100 runs in the second T20 match. However, it was a matter of pride that the bowlers of Team India performed amazingly in this match and India won this match. The team had to bear the brunt of poor batting in the third T20. Where the Indian team could not make a big score in front of Bangladesh and the host team easily won the last match by losing 6 wickets. In such a situation, if the Indian team has to make a comeback in the ODI series, then the batting will have to improve in the second ODI.

Amanjot did wonders in debut test

Amanjot Kaur has become the second most successful debutant bowler in the history of Indian women’s cricket. Amanjot Kaur took four wickets for 31 runs in 9 overs against Bangladesh in the debut match. Amanjot also bowled 2 overs in his spell. Purnima Chowdhary’s name is on the first number in this list. He made his name in the debut match against West Indies in the year 1997. Poornima took 5 wickets against the Caribbean team in that match.

