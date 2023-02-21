Infectionist spoke about the danger of transmitting diseases through a handshake

People often use a handshake as a greeting, but it’s important to understand that it can lead to a variety of diseases, including syphilis, human papillomavirus (HPV), and herpes. About what else can be infected through a handshake, Izvestia was told by the infectious disease doctor of the SM-Clinic Natalya Ochinskaya.

According to her, if a person has syphilis, then if personal hygiene measures are not followed, ulcers can form on his palms, and, as a result, there is a risk of infection through a handshake. However, as the doctor noted, this method of transmission in Russia is much less common than in countries with low hygienic skills.

“Also, when shaking hands, infection with HPV and herpes simplex is possible. The causative agents of these viruses can be on the hands if personal hygiene is not observed – if you touch the papilloma or blisters of herpes and then do not wash your hands, ”said Ochinskaya.

You can also catch scabies with this way of greeting, she added. This disease is caused by a scabies mite that lives on the skin, especially on the hands, and in the interdigital spaces.

“Shaking hands also poses a risk of contracting molluscum contagiosum, which leads to painless bumps on the skin. If they are scratched or injured, then the pathogen can get on the hands. The so-called dermatomycosis (rubrophytosis, ringworm) can also be transmitted through a handshake, ”the infectious disease specialist noted.

In addition, according to the doctor, there is a risk of transmission of pathogens of coronavirus infection, influenza and SARS. On the hands of these viruses can be when sneezing or coughing, when the patient covered their mouth with them.

In addition, it is possible to contract intestinal infections such as salmonellosis, the specialist continued. In this case, the reason may be non-compliance with the rules of personal hygiene after the toilet.

“The factors that affect the possibility of contracting these infections include the condition and integrity of the skin, the duration of the handshake, the state of immunity, and personal hygiene,” Ochinskaya said.

In conclusion, she noted that through a handshake, one cannot become infected with HIV infection, the causative agent of which is unstable in the external environment, as well as hepatitis B and C, since in this case the virus must enter the bloodstream.

Earlier, on February 13, the doctor of evidence-based medicine Oleg Abakumov, in an interview with Izvestia, told how to protect himself from the flu. In particular, he noted that it is worth keeping a distance and getting vaccinated. Vaccination is usually carried out in the fall.