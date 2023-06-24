infiltration bid foiled in jammu and kashmir four terrorists killed sbh

Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces have got a big success in North Kashmir. Here the security forces killed 4 terrorists near the Line of Control in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir and foiled their infiltration bid. According to information, an infiltration attempt has been foiled in the black forest of Machil sector in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. Giving information about the case, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Four terrorists trying to enter our border from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) were killed in a joint operation by the Army and the police in the black forest of Machil sector of Kupwara.” . For information, let us tell you that last week also, security forces had killed 5 terrorists in Jumagund area of ​​Keran sector and foiled an infiltration attempt.