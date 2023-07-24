Infiltration increased on Indo-Nepal border, 41 foreign nationals from 12 countries arrested in Bihar in six months

Two Chinese citizens who were trying to illegally enter the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s East Champaran were arrested on the previous day. This is not the first case of arrest during infiltration from the border. In 2023 i.e. this year, Bihar Police has arrested 41 foreign nationals from 12 countries in Bihar with the help of Immigration, Custom and SSB. Registering a case against all of them in the police station, they have been sent to jail under judicial custody.

28 foreign nationals arrested from Indo-Nepal border

Bihar Police’s ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said on Monday that out of 41, maximum 28 foreign nationals were arrested on Indo-Nepal border adjacent to Bihar. These people were trying to enter the country illegally through Bihar. Apart from these, out of 13 other foreign nationals, six have been arrested for gold smuggling, four for prohibition and one each for NDPS, illegal currency and illegal firearms.

Citizens of these countries were arrested in Bihar

Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that this year citizens of Nepal, Sudan, Myanmar, Russia, Czech Republic, Tibet (China), East Africa (Uganda), Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, United States and China have been arrested in Bihar. Research is going on in the cases registered against them in various police stations.

Based on the evidence found in the investigation, action will be taken against Chinese citizens

ADG Headquarters said that on July 22, under Raxaul police station of Motihari district, investigation has been started by registering a case against two Chinese nationals, Zhao Jing and Fu Kong, arrested on Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul’s Haraiya OP. Keeping in view the issue of border, research will be done at every point. There will be a charge sheet on the basis of the evidence found, then their intention to enter Bihar will be known in detail. At present, a case has been registered for unauthorized entry into India without Indian visa.

Chinese national entering India illegally arrested from Raxaul border

Let us tell you that on July 22, the team of the Immigration Department detained two Chinese citizens who were trying to enter the border of India illegally from Nepal. The detained Chinese citizens had tried to enter the Indian border without visa on July 2 as well. During this, he was sent back to Nepal during immigration. But in the meantime, on the night of 22nd July, for the second time, the Chinese citizens, who were trying to enter the Indian border by taking advantage of the darkness of the night, have been taken into custody and handed over to the Haraiya OP police for necessary legal action.

Attempted to enter India without visa for the second time

According to the information, the Chinese nationals have been identified as 39-year-old son of Jiao Xia Ping, resident of Jiangxi, China, with passport number EJ 9445927 and Fu Kong, 28-year-old son of Fu Hong Gen, whose passport number is EK 5643259. He told that on July 2, the said accused were caught by the immigration officials while entering India without Indian visa from Nepal unauthorizedly and both of them tried to cross the border for the first time after refusing entry on their passports and were sent back to Nepal with warnings and were advised to bring Indian visas to come to India. During that time he had told that he had come to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on June 30 and was entering India via Raxaul on July 02. Trying to enter India illegally for the second time shows their wrong intentions. Security agencies are probing the matter as to why the above two Chinese citizens wanted to enter the Indian border.

India-Nepal open border is 1700 km long

Let us tell you that the Indo-Nepal open border is becoming a challenge for the security agency these days. These days the biggest challenge on this border, which is more than 1700 kilometers from Uttarakhand to Bengal, is becoming ‘Third Nation Citizens’. Citizens of other countries passing through this border are taking advantage of the open borders of these two countries. Taking advantage of the open border, foreign nationals constantly try to enter India from Nepal. In the last few years, more than a dozen foreign nationals have been arrested on the charges of illegally moving on the Indo-Nepal border and possessing fake documents. This number is only for the area connected to the Siliguri corridor.

Why is Chicken Neck Unsafe?

The question has started to arise that why the Siliguri Corridor, which is often called Chicken Neck, is becoming unsafe from the point of view of security. Experts say that a major problem faced by the security forces is that there is no restriction on the movement of people on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders. Anyone can enter it. On the other hand, the main concern in Malda area is infiltration from Bangladesh. The situation in Siliguri is different. Here SSB acts on secret information and catches people crossing the border illegally. But generally, there is no strict screening of people in the Siliguri corridor.

What is Chicken Neck?

On one side Bangladesh, on the other side Nepal, on the third side Bhutan and on the fourth side China is connected to the particular region. It is known by the name of Chicken Neck. The northern part of West Bengal along with Uttar Dinajpur district and Darjeeling district along with Kishanganj district of Bihar is considered a part of Chicken Neck. Nepal is connected to the northwest of Kishanganj, while Bangladesh is connected to the east of North Dinajpur. Bhutan is located in the northeast of Darjeeling and Alipurduar districts, from where the border with China begins. Strategically, this very sensitive place is called Chicken Neck. This area is very important to connect North East India with the rest of India.

Why is the chicken neck on target?

According to strategic experts, chicken neck is that geographical area which is very important strategically for a country, but is weak on the basis of structure. This corridor is that narrow strip of India between Bangladesh and Nepal. Which is also called Siliguri Corridor. The width of this corridor, about two hundred kilometers long, is not even 17 kilometers at some places. On one side of which is Nepal and on the other side is Bangladesh, in between are North Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal. India is connected to the whole of North East India through this corridor.

Chicken neck starts from Kishanganj

Kishanganj city, which is an important center to connect Northeast with the rest of India, is 20 km away from Bangladesh, 40 km from Nepal, and the distance further decreases from Siliguri, where Bangladesh is 8 km away, Bhutan is 60 km away and China’s front is 150 km away. The Siliguri corridor is surrounded by China from the north. This area, endowed with train and road networks, is very important for the supply of military equipment and logistics in any possible attack by China.

Why Siliguri Corridor is on target

The corridor shares borders with Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, while it connects the Northeast through the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Terai regions of West Bengal. The Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken Neck, is a narrow stretch of land only 17 km wide, located in West Bengal.

why is the corridor important

The Siliguri Corridor is a strategically important and sensitive area for India. SSB, BSF and even Assam Rifles are deployed for the security of this corridor. The Siliguri Corridor connects the country with Northeast India. Through an important road and rail network, this corridor connects the rest of India with the eight northeastern states through West Bengal. It has become a sensitive area since the partition of Bengal during the colonial period and the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. Strategically, the rail network in the Chicken Neck is what gives the Indian armed forces access to the LAC.