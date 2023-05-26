Inflation at peak .. Clean chit to China .. Congress asked 9 questions to PM Modi on completion of 9 years of Modi government

The NDA government has completed 9 years of its rule. PM Modi took over the reins of the country as the Prime Minister on 26 May 2014. Here, the Congress has taken a jibe at the central government on this occasion. On completion of 9 years, the Congress while sarcasm on the government has raised many questions on the governance. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that Congress wants to ask 9 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that we are also issuing a document for 9 years 9 questions.

On the completion of 9 years of the Modi Government, the Congress party wants to ask 9 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are also releasing a document for the same ‘9 saal 9 sawaal’: Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications pic.twitter.com/iYx9fUIZKy

Congress raised the issue of inflation and unemployment: On the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the Congress asked nine questions on inflation, unemployment and some other issues and said that the Prime Minister has betrayed the country by not fulfilling his promises. Must apologise. The main opposition party alleged that the promises made by the Prime Minister were imaginary and none of the promises were fulfilled.

Congress asked 9 questions: Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters, after nine years, today the Congress is asking nine questions. Rahul Gandhi had asked these questions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but there was no response from the Prime Minister and the government. Questioning why the Prime Minister is such that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing. Why is economic inequality increasing? Why is it that why the income of the farmers has not doubled, why the promises made to the farmers have not been fulfilled, why the legal guarantee of MSP has not been given.

Jairam Ramesh sarcasm: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked why the hard-earned money of people deposited in SBI and LIC was invested in this group to benefit Adani. He asked to whom the 20 thousand crore rupees deposited in the fake companies of the Adani group belong. Ramesh asked PM Modi why did you give a clean chit to China despite talking about showing red eye to China. Why an atmosphere of fear is being created for political gains, for electoral gains.

