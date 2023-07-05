Inflation created havoc in Jharkhand, kitchen budget derailed, prices of rice, pulses and oil rose, tomatoes also turned red

Rajesh Kumar, Ranchi:

Inflation has ruined the budget of the kitchen. It is as if the prices of green vegetables are on fire, while the prices of rice, pigeon pea, oil and cumin have also started rising. That is, every morsel that rises from the common man’s plate has become expensive. The condition is that Arhar dal, which was available at Rs 120 per kg till two months back, is now being sold at Rs 150 per kg, while mustard oil has increased from Rs 118-132 to Rs 126-138 per litre.

Here, rice has also become expensive. Coarse Arva rice has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 34 and parboiled rice has increased from Rs 53 to Rs 56 per kg. Small Kabuli has increased from Rs 100 to Rs 110 and Extra Bold Kabuli Chana has increased from Rs 155 to Rs 170 per kg.

Tremendous boom in cumin, fennel and magaj:



The situation is that there has been a tremendous jump in the prices of cumin and fennel. The prices of cumin have doubled. Cumin is being sold at Rs 700-750 per kg, increasing from Rs 320-350, while coarse fennel, which was sold at Rs 350 per kg, is being sold at Rs 550 per kg and magaj from Rs 280 to Rs 760 per kg. Arhar pulses at Rs 150 and fennel at Rs 750 per kg, the price of green vegetables will remain high for the next two weeks

This is the reason:

Retailer Zubin Thakkar said that cumin and fennel crops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Gujarat. Because of this, there has been a tremendous jump in the prices. Whereas, the crop of pulses has also been damaged. Due to this there is a rise in the prices.

Fruits were not coming in the vegetables due to strong sunlight. After the onset of rains, the crop has been damaged due to water logging in the lower ground. The prices of some vegetables will come down in 10 to 15 days.

Dileshwar Sahu, progressive farmer

Tomato turned red and green chillies became hot



Vegetables have also become expensive due to non-cooperation of the weather. People are running the work with pav or half a kilo. Parwal, Nanua, Okra, Bodi, Raw Banana, Carrot “40 per kg are available. While, Okra “40-“50, Cauliflower “50 per kg is available. Tomato “80-“120 and ginger “240-“280 are available per kg. Green chillies have become “200” and capsicum “100 per kg. Whereas, garlic is available at Rs 140 per kg.

vegetable and price



white potatoes 20

red potato 24

onion 30

Parwal 40-50

pumpkin 40

Okra 40-50

radish 40

Nenua 40

unripe banana 40

Cucumber 30-40

carrot 40

cauliflower 50

Zingy 60

Tomato 80-120

coriander leaves 120

Ginger 240-280

garlic 140

(Rs. per kg)