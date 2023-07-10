Inflation hit: After vegetables in Bihar, now the prices of spices and pulses are on fire, know how much the prices have increased

Patna. Inflation has gradually made food and drink items disappear from the kitchen. Be it tomatoes or spices, the prices of all are emptying the pocket. Earlier, tomato disappeared from vegetables, then now the price of cumin, which is called the king of spices, has reached the seventh sky. Cumin, which used to be available at Rs.500 a kg, now has to be found for Rs.800.

Huge increase in the price of spices

Along with cumin, there is a huge increase in the prices of turmeric, black pepper and chilli. Garlic is also not behind in this matter. According to the grocery traders, the maximum increase is in the price of cumin. In the last one month, the price of cumin has increased by Rs 300 to Rs 800 per kg. That is, there has been a jump of 60 percent in the price of cumin in a month. The price of garlic has increased up to Rs 60 per kg in a month. Now garlic is being sold at Rs 140 per kg. There has been an increase of Rs 50 per kg in black pepper and chilli, while there has been an increase of Rs 20 per kg in turmeric. At present, black pepper has reached the level of Rs 700, turmeric Rs 140 and chilli Rs 300.

The prices of pulses also increased

Arhar dal has increased by Rs 30 to Rs 150 per kg in the last one month. However, the prices of Urad, Moong, Chana, Urad and Masoor pulses have remained stable for the last three months. It is a matter of relief that the prices of edible soybean refine and mustard oil are running at the lowest level. A month ago, the price of refine was Rs 125-140 per litre, which has now reached the level of Rs 120-135 per litre. At the same time, mustard oil is being sold from Rs 125 to Rs 120 per litre. In the last one week, the price of rice has increased by up to 10 percent. However, the matter of relief is that there has been no change in the price of open flour. At present, open flour is being sold in the grocery market at Rs.32 per kg.

relief in mustard oil prices

Bihar Retailers Federation Secretary Ramesh Chandra Talreja said that at present there is relief in the prices of refined and mustard oil, but the prices of pulses to cumin and garlic are on the rise. The price of cumin has increased from 500 to 800 rupees, while arhar dal has reached 150 rupees. Due to the international level, there is an increase in the prices in the grocery market.

Disaster: their prices jump

object-before-now

Cumin – Rs 500 – Rs 800

Garlic-Rs 120-Rs 140

Black pepper – Rs 650 – Rs 700

Turmeric – Rs 120 – Rs 140

Chilli – Rs 250 – Rs 300

Arhar Dal – Rs 120 – Rs 150

Relief: reduction or stability in their prices

Refine – Rs 125-140 – Rs 120-135

Mustard oil – Rs 125 – Rs 120

Open flour – Rs 32 – Rs 32

