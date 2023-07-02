Inflation uncontrollable in Bihar, because of this vegetables became costlier by 25% in three days, no relief expected till monsoon

Patna. The prices of vegetables have increased by up to 25 percent due to less arrival in vegetable markets due to rain. Due to this people are forced to buy vegetables in pav instead of kg. If vegetable vendors are to be believed, the prices of vegetables will continue to increase till the end of Bhado month i.e. monsoon. Earlier, the crop got damaged due to the heat and what was left has been damaged by the rains. Due to this, the arrival of vegetables has reduced to 60 percent.

Tomatoes more than 100 rupees kg

At present, tomato is showing its color in the vegetable markets. Its redness is increasing every day. At present, tomatoes are being sold in Patna for more than Rs.100 per kg. Tomato is coming from Bangalore in Patna mandi. Local (Samastipur) tomatoes are available in some markets. Its cost is also hundred rupees. The green chillies have become more pungent. Green chillies are coming from Madhya Pradesh (Ambikapur) in Patna mandi. In the last one week, green chillies have become costlier by Rs 40. Now it is being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Coriander leaves Rs 200-250 per kg

Similarly, capsicum has increased from Rs.100 to Rs.120 per kg. Bora Sartaj is made in vegetables. Its price is Rs.80 per fort. The hoax of radish has also increased. Radish is being sold at the rate of Rs.60 per kg. Coriander leaves are local, but it is being sold at Rs 200-250 per kg. Similarly, cucumber is being sold at Rs 40-60 per kg. Cabbage is being sold at Rs.60 per piece in Patna mandi. Cabbage is coming from Ranchi. Banana is getting Rs.30-40 per dozen.

Price of vegetables (Rs. per kg)

Tomato-100

Bora-80

Green chili – 120

Capsicum -120

Radish-60

Bitter gourd – 50

Okra – 50

Nenua – 50

Parwal-50

Pumpkin – 40

Carrot – 50

Brinjal – 40

Coriander leaves – 200-250

Cucumber 40-60