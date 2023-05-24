Influenza A, B can also be tested with the same kit, this happened for the first time in India

India has set another record in the field of health. Actually the National Institute of Virology has developed the first indigenous kit. after which now with the same kit corona infection Along with this, Influenza A, B can also be tested.

Save time with the 3 in 1 kit

Dr Varsha Potdar, head of the Influenza Division of NIV Pune, said that this kit would be an easy, time-saving and efficient way of detecting the three infections. They said. By using a single sample from a person, we will be able to detect multiple infections. Technicians will not have to test different samples.

3 in 1 kit will prove useful in flu season

Dr. Varsha Potdar said, Multiplex Single Tube Realtime RT-PCR test Will prove to be very useful during flu season. He told, Expression of Interest (EOI) was invited to make the kit in bulk. Its last date has been fixed as June 14. He said, after receiving the applications, the best companies will be evaluated.

how will the kit work

Dr. Varsha Potdar, head of the Influenza Division, told that this kit will take swabs from the patient’s nose and throat just like the corona test kit. However, three infections can be detected with a single swab. This will save time and money. There will be no need to give separate samples to the patient.