Information about bomb in Patna’s Medanta Hospital stirred, bomb and dog squad investigated

Patna. After receiving information about bombs in many Medanta hospitals of the country, there was a stir in Jayprabha Medanta Hospital located in Kankarbagh, Patna. After this, the team of bomb and dog squad reached the spot and checked the entire hospital. However, during the investigation, the team did not find any objectionable item.

There was talk of placing a bomb by calling

It is said that Gurugram Sthim Medanta Hospital received a call at around 10 pm on Thursday night, in which it was told that bombs have been placed in Medanta Hospital located at different places of the country. After this, all the hospitals of Medanta Group were informed from there.

Bomb and dog squad investigated every bit

Information also came in Medanta located in Kankarbagh of Patna and then the preferred police officers of Patna were informed about this matter. After this, along with the police of Kankarbagh police station, the team of bomb and dog squad reached the spot and investigated every aspect of the hospital.

Call came from Himachal Pradesh

After getting the information about the bomb, fear prevailed among the patients and their relatives admitted in the hospital. Although everyone was explained that there is nothing to panic. After that the number was checked and it was found that the call informing about the bomb had come from Himachal Pradesh. Nothing was found in the search from inside to outside of the hospital and after that the police team returned.

