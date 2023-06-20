Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani donated 315 crores to alma mater IIT Bombay

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani Donation: Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder and chairman of Infosys Limited as well as the founding chairman of UIDAI, has donated ₹315 crore to his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. This contribution builds on his previous grant of ₹85 crore to the institute, taking the cumulative value of his support to ₹400 crore. The donation will be instrumental in boosting infrastructure, encouraging research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a thriving tech start-up ecosystem at IIT Bombay. The MoU was formally signed in Bengaluru on Tuesday by Nandan Nilekani and IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasish Chowdhary. Read further details.

Nilekani took admission in IIT Bombay in 1973.

This golden jubilee of Nilekani's association with the charity organization reflects the deep bond between the organization and him.

Associated with the Institute in various roles for over 50 years

Over the last 50 years, Nilekani has been associated with the Institute in several roles. He served on the board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011. Their initial contribution, totaling up to Rs 85 crore, was instrumental in financing the construction of the new hostels. Establishment of the School of Information Technology and India’s first university incubator, which gave a big boost to the Indian start-up ecosystem. He was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1999, followed by an honorary doctorate as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay in 2019.

Envisions raising approximately $500 million over the next five years

IIT Bombay’s plans for the coming decade include setting up centers of excellence in artificial intelligence, green energy, quantum computing and others, nurturing a deep tech start-up ecosystem and providing research, living and academic facilities to students and faculty Is. The plan envisages raising approximately $500 million in funds over the next five years. Nilekani’s significant contribution will help the institute roll out its plans and inspire others to join this transformative initiative.

