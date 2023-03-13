InfoWatch profit in 2022 amounted to 116 million rubles

March 13 - BLiTZ. In 2022, the revenue of the InfoWatch developer amounted to 2.2 billion rubles. Financial resources increased by 16%. This was reported by the publishing house "Vedomosti".

According to the data received, the profit of the developer company amounted to 116 million rubles. According to Kaspersky, covid and other difficult situations in the world did not aggravate the situation of the project, but rather increased its popularity, which affected the income.

In 2022, revenue increased not only for InfoWatch, but also for other software. Experts believe that the revenue of such companies will grow and continue to gain popularity.

