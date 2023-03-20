InoSMI: Former adviser to the President of the United States Bolton called the decision of the ICC to arrest Putin illegitimate

March 20 - BLiTZ. Among the current politicians in the United States there are people who can adequately assess the situation. In his speech on SkyNews TV channel, former adviser to the President of the United States John Bolton criticized the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin. He noted that the ICC is an illegitimate institution that should not be recognized. This is reported by InoSMI.

According to Bolton, the ICC decision could threaten a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, as it increases the likelihood that Putin will respond to the warrant. In general, Bolton calls for distrusting the International Criminal Court and resolving such conflicts at the national level. In such a situation, the international community should focus on finding alternative solutions that will contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

